Govt no longer just work as a team, but as a family -PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept gives the emphasis that the government is no longer just working as a team, but as a family, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said.

In a Facebook post, he said the concept meant that the government has taken an approach of care and love for each other.

“Keluarga Malaysia understands one another, is tolerant and cares for each other. Not just one’s self, but other family members as well. This is the concept that has been applied in the government.

“(Meaning) we don’t work as a team anymore, but as a family. Thank you all members of Keluarga Malaysia. You all remain close to my heart,” he said in the posting.

The prime minister last month launched the Keluarga Malaysia concept, which is based on the values ​​of inclusivity, togetherness and gratitude.

It was introduced by Ismail Sabri in his inaugural speech after being appointed as the ninth Prime Minister in August.

-Bernama