Govt not paying for MKN’s SMS messages

PETALING JAYA: The government is not being charged by telecommunication service providers (telcos) for public reminders via SMS, which is managed by the National Security Council (MKN), reports Malaysiakini.

In a written parliamentary reply, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad said the text messaging service was given free on the basis of corporate social responsibility.

“The telcos absorb the cost of the SMS messages as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR),” Abdul Latiff said in a written reply to Lim Kit Siang (PH-Iskandar Puteri).

Abdul Latiff (Bersatu-Mersing) said the government is committed to conveying pertinent information and reminding the public to prevent Covid-19 transmission as well as encourage SOP compliance.

As such, various channels were used including social media, TV, radio, and SMS to ensure the public receives sufficient information no matter where they are.

Lim had earlier urged the government to state the amount of payment made by the government for SMS services to remind the public of Covid-19 standard operating procedures.