Govt offers discounts on compounds for offences under Act 342 (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet has today agreed to set the guidelines in determining the compound amount and discount rate under Act 342 and the regulations made thereunder effective today, which among others offer a 50 percent or 25 percent discount on compounds settled within the stipulated period.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said individuals or companies compounded under Act 342 would automatically be given 50 percent discount if the compound is paid within seven days from the date it was issued.

“For example, for not wearing a face mask, the compound imposed is RM1,500, but if it is settled within seven days, you only have to pay RM750,“ he told a joint press conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, here today.

“If the compound is paid between the eighth to 14th day, the individual or company is eligible for a 25 percent discount, but if it is settled after 14 days, no discount will be given,” he said.

Takiyuddin said at the same time the government would also give consideration for appeals on reduction of compound for those in the Persons with Disabilities (PwD), B40, student and chronically ill categories.

They may file an appeal to the Ministry of Health (MOH) through certain channels by filling up a form and attaching the supporting documents such as their PwD or student cards, he said.

In the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak, appeals may be submitted to the designated MOH officers such as the state health director, deputy director (public health), district epidemiologist and the district health office.

In the Federal Territory of Labuan, appeals can be made to the designated MOH officers, namely state health director, deputy director (public health services) and the epidemiological officer.

“Only these people have the authority to give consideration to people who have been compounded, based on their appeal and supporting documents,” he said.

Takiyuddin said compounds issued during the implementation of the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 effective March 11, are eligible for a discount and today is counted as the first day, regardless when the compound was issued.

With the guidelines issued, starting from today those issued with a compound today, have one week if they want (a discount) of 50 percent.

“And from today, those who have been compounded earlier, will enjoy the 50 percent discount, if it is paid within one week,” he said.

Takiyuddin said under the guidelines the offences are categorised as serious, moderate and normal and the compound amounts were according to the severity of the offence.

A serious offence is one that causes large-scale community transmission and has a high impact on the community; a moderate offence is one that causes high virus transmission but does not have a significant impact on the community; while a normal offence involves low risk transmission and has no impact on the community.

“An example of a high risk or category one offence, is when a medical practitioner fails to inform of a positive case, as required under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations.

“If private medical practitioners do not inform the MOH (Ministry of Health) that Covid-19 positive patients had sought treatment at their clinics, we have proposed a compound of RM5,000,“ he said.

For defying rules related to visits to nightclubs, pubs or restaurants, an individual could be fined RM10,000 while the premises owners or operators could be fined up to RM50,000.

An example of an offence under the moderate category is when a person enters an Enhanced Movement Control Order area which attracts a fine of RM3,000, he said.

An individual who refuses to comply with any instruction given by personnel empowered under Section 15 can be fined RM4,000.

Takiyuddin added that offences categorised as normal are when employees, customers or suppliers do not wear a face mask and for this, the compound has been set at RM1,500.

Those who fail to register using the log book or MySejahtera application when entering a premises or do not observe physical distancing, the compound is RM1,500, he said.

In addition, he said, for companies not complying with rules on the operating hours, the compound is RM10,000.

“The MOH has instructed its officers, the police too have briefed their personnel that the compounds are to be issued as a last resort, after advice has been given,“ he said.

Meanwhile Takiyuddin said the enforcement teams comprising the police, army, People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) and local authority (PBT) personnel would start to monitor the standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance among the public latest by April 1.

“The aim is to monitor the SOPs implementation among the people, and give them advice before issuing compounds to the defiers,“ he said.— Bernama