KUALA LUMPUR: Government offices will operate in a hybrid manner, which involves attendance at the office and working from home, during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0, says Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He said the hybrid operation would see a 20 percent attendance at the office (not including frontline services) while another 80 percent would work from home (WFH), on a rotation basis.

He explained that the attendance at the office was only for work processes that cannot be done from home.

“Meetings and discussions are to be conducted online through a safe medium with guaranteed confidentiality.

“Counter services are only open for services that are not offered online and by appointment only,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zuki said the head of departments were required to implement the directive by planning the civil servants’ attendance at the office and those who will WFH.

He said the implementation of WFH was in accordance with the Service Circular No 5/2020: Work from Home Policy which clearly specifies the aspects that must be complied with, including not to carry out personal matters during working hours.

Any misconducts in compliance with WFH will face disciplinary action under P.U (A) 395 - the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

“The Public Service Department will issue a complete guideline soon,” according to the statement.

Mohd Zuki said the government delivery system would run as usual to ensure that services to the people could be provided quickly and accurately.

He said the standard operating procedures issued by the Health Ministry and National Security Council must be adhered to, in order to flatten the Covid-19 curve. — Bernama