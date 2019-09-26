Govt on track to meet 3.4% deficit target this year: Guan Eng

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal government is on track to meet its deficit target of 3.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) for this year and will raise RM52 billion worth of net direct debt for development expenditure purposes.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) said the RM52 billion worth of net direct debt for this fiscal year was planned in the 2019 Budget tabled last year and is lower than the 3.7% of GDP fiscal deficit or RM53 billion recorded in 2018.

“The funds raised are entirely allocated for the purposes of development expenditure such as roads and infrastructure for the public,” he said in a statement today.

Lim also refuted allegations that the net direct debt raised to date, or RM58 billion as Sept 26, has already exceeded the budgeted RM52 billion for the full year.

He said the allegations were baseless and false as the RM58 billion figure failed to take into consideration two key factors.

First and most importantly, he said the government issues and redeem its debt and securities regularly each year based on its yearly debt issuance and redemption schedule.

Secondly, he said issuance and redemption of debt necessarily fluctuates throughout the year in order to regularise the cashflow of the government.

“For the whole year, the government plans to raise RM135.7 billion worth of gross direct debt, while redeeming RM83.3 billion in return,” he said.

According to the schedule, he said RM102.2 billion gross direct debt has been issued during the January-August period, while RM33.5 billion will be issued in the September-December period.

He said RM38.8 billion has been redeemed in the January-August 2019 period and another RM44.5 billion will be redeemed in the September-December 2019 period.

“Hence, looking merely at the current net direct debt figure without taking into consideration the planned redemption of debt and securities for the remainder of the year would give a grossly inaccurate picture of the country’s debt levels,” he said.

He said the issuance of debt would always be proportionally higher in the first half of the year because the revenue collection for the government is always lower in the same period.

Correspondingly, he said the redemption of debt would always be higher in the second half of the year because of the higher revenues collected during this period.

Lim said as a reference, the government revenue in the first quarter of 2017 was RM46.6 billion followed by RM50.7 billion in the second quarter, RM58.7 billion in the third quarter and RM64.6 billion in the fourth quarter.

The trend followed in 2018 whereby the government revenue was at RM54.3 billion in the first quarter, RM52.5 billion in the second quarter, RM58.9 billion in the third quarter and RM67.2 billion in the fourth quarter, he said.

He said net direct debt figures should be analysed from the yearly perspective and not monthly, accounting for the full-year issuance and redemption plan.

“Any attempts to jump to conclusions based on mid-year or incomplete data are clearly intended to mislead and do not reflect the true financial position of the government,” he said.

He said this has been the customary financial practice for the government even in the past, and those claiming otherwise despite being part of the previous government are being dishonest. — Bernama