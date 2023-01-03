Govt open to MACC’s placement under Parliament: Azalina

PETALING JAYA: The government is open to suggestions on upgrading the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) effectiveness which included placing it under Parliament’s purview.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said had mentioned that the government was “very open” to all opinions as well as reviewing the proposal to place MACC under Parliament’s purview, FMT reported.

Azalina had responded in a written parliamentary reply to Damansara MP Gobind Singh Deo who asked if MACC was to be placed under Parliament’ purview, instead of the Prime Minister’s Department.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said last month that the government had not discussed MACC’s placement under Parliament.

The PKR deputy president was asked if the current administration was planning to put MACC under Parliament following Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin accusing MACC of being used as a political tool by Putrajaya against the party.

Recently after freezing Bersatu’s accounts, Hamzah alleged that this was part of destroying the party and Perikatan Nasional’s credibility.

Rafizi in November last year called out the anti-graft agency for raiding his company Invoke Solutions Sdn Bhd. during his campaign in the 15th General Elections (GE15).

He said that Pakatan Harapan would go after MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki for alleged “political persecution”.

Meanwhile, Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim and civil society groups also proposed for MACC to be under Parliament to ensure higher accountability.

Azam Baki said he was also open to the suggestion of placing the agency under Parliament’s purview.