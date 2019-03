KUALA LUMPUR: The option to launch another search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 remains open, but for some, the hopelessness of the situation is already sinking in.

Intan Maizura Othman, 37, whose husband Mohd Hazrin Hasnan was among the crew, agreed that there was only so much that could be done.

She was among the many relatives of those on board the ill-fated flight who gathered at a shopping mall here today to mark the fifth anniversary of the disappearance of MH370.

“Our hopes (will) remain until we find the truth. Meanwhile, life must go on,” said Intan, adding it has been tough for her 10-year-old daughter Iman Mohd Nazrin to accept that her father was no longer around.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who attended the event, said if there is evidence that the missing aircraft could be found, the government will consider resuming the search.

MH370 was on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board on March 8, 2014 when it disappeared.

Loke said if any party, particularly US underwater exploration company Ocean Infinity, comes up with fresh proposals, the government will consider resuming the underwater search.

“But there were no fresh proposals during our last meeting with their technical team,” he said, adding that funds cannot be set aside for the search if there are no proposals.

He said Malaysia was prepared to pay firms searching for MH370 under a “no-cure, no fee” agreement, meaning payment would be made only if they locate the aircraft.

Searches were suspended in 2017 after they failed to locate the missing plane. Ocean Infinity resumed the search last year but that also was unsuccessful.

Loke also dismissed allegations that key information about the plane was missing from the final report published by the government in July last year, stressing that “the report was published in full”.

At today’s event, themed “It’s Not History, It’s the Future. Fly Safely”, the public as well as people from India and China came to pay tribute to their loved ones.

Two pieces of aircarft debris – a flap and wing fragment – were on display for the first time at the event.

Besides highlighting the importance of flight safety, the event reiterated the message that closure will come only with locating the plane and solving one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries.