Govt opens up more sectors

PETALING JAYA: A few other sectors and activities will be allowed to resume operations starting from tomorrow, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today via a live press conference .

Recreational fishing which includes operators of “kelong” (offshore platforms), raft houses, fishing ponds, houseboats, fishing boats and vessels is now permitted.

Driving institutes will also be allowed to operate and will be required to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) are followed strictly by personnel as well as student drivers.

The permission to operate covers driving curriculum classes, the pre-driving test as well as practical sessions.

Besides that, sport activities including gym activities, golf, motorsports, badminton and tennis will also be permitted as it does not involve contact.

“For these sports, all activities must be scheduled and by appointment. No walk-ins are allowed to control the number of people in the facilities, ” said Ismail Sabri.

Sports such as football, basketball, hockey and sepak takraw will also be allowed only for self training.

Meanwhile, an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced on Bandar Raub Perdana, Raub, Pahang from tomorrow until Feb 25.

“The Health Ministry has reported that 75 individuals have been declared as close contacts from a Covid-19 positive case,” he said.

Out of the total, 40 RT-PCR samples have been taken, resulting in 35 negative results and the remaining five still awaiting results.

On a related matter, Ismail Sabri said the police have detained 575 individuals for violating SOPs.

Out of that number, 532 were issued compounds, 39 remanded and four were released on bail.

The highest number of arrests was 103 (failure to provide equipment to record customers details).

“Other arrests included failure to comply with physical distancing (96), not wearing face masks (96), crossing state/district without prior approval (70), going out without a valid reason (50), more than two people eating at a premises per table (17), premises operating against set time limit or without permission (16), nightclub and pub activities (10) and others (117).”

Ismail Sabri also stated that the police made 72,474 checks yesterday to ensure that the SOPs were being obeyed.

The checks were made by 3,366 teams which included 15,761 personnel.

Besides that, a total of 37 illegal immigrants were detained yesterday as well as six land vehicles confiscated.

The police, alongside the army and border control officers also implemented a total of 522 roadblocks nationwide.