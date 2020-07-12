Govt optimistic about achieving Shared Prosperity Vision

ALOR STAR: The government is optimistic that the agenda to boost the country’s economy and close the income gap of the people through the Shared Prosperity Vision (WKB) 2030 will be achieved despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said he was confident Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will ensure the objective was achieved, improving the life of those in the B40 group.

“We are confident that the prime minister will ensure the vision is realised ... we are still targeting the year 2030,” he said in a press conference held after an engagement session with the interested parties including the government, non-governmental organisations and cooperatives, here today.

He said the engagement session involving the Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit (Sepadu), the Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) and the Yayasan Peneraju was part of the government’s effort to realise the WKB so that people of all levels of society would know and embrace the vision.

He added that it was also to introduce the agencies and movers responsible for implementing the vision, namely Teraju, Yayasan Peneraju and Sepadu set up early this year.

He said Sepadu was set up to monitor the project, programmes and initiatives of WKB 2030 to improve the socio-economic status of the B40 group. - Bernama