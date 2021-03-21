Govt pensioner charged with money laundering

PASIR MAS: A government pensioner was charged in the Sessions Court here today with eight counts of money laundering involving a total of RM753,220 allegedly from smuggling of elephant tusks.

Md Nawi Ab Aziz, 70, who is a former school clerk, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Mohd Rosly Mohamed Nawi.

Of the eight charges, three were for concealing a total of RM409,960, believed from ill-gotten gains, in his CIMB bank account between Jan 1, 2017 and Dec 31, 2019.

Three other charges were for obtaining RM239,260, believed from unlawful activities, that were deposited into his CIMB account over the same period.

He was also charged with two counts of possessing 104,000 units of Permodalan Nasional Berhad shares, allegedly bought with proceeds from unlawful activities, over the same period.

All the charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of the proceeds from the ill-gotten gains, or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

He was allowed bail of RM70,000 with one surety and the court set April 22 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Rohaiza Zainal prosecuted, while Md Nawi was represented by lawyer Nor Erini Mustapha.- Bernama