Govt, PH sign historic MoU on political stability, transformation

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) today created history for the country by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Political Stability and Transformation, paving the way for a new political landscape based on bipartisan cooperation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the six-point MoU established bipartisan cooperation which upholds the spirit of the Malaysian Family.

He said the MoU covered the areas of strengthening the plan to fight Covid-19, transformation of the administration, Parliamentary reforms, ensuring judicial independence, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and formation of a steering committee.

He said this is in line with the commands issued by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah when opening the fourth session of the 14th Parliament today.

“His Majesty has decreed that all quarters should practise deliberative democracy in seeking solutions to whatever problems for the sake of achieving the objectives of a prosperous Malaysia that is inclusive and sustainable,” he said in a statement.

The statement was issued immediately after the MoU was signed by the prime minister and the heads of PH component parties at Parliament building here.

The PH signatories were PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

Ismail Sabri said the transformation introduced by the government was not only aimed at achieving excellent governance in efforts to fight Covid-19 and revive the economy but also serving as a catalyst for a conducive investment climate to drive strong economic growth for the sake of a prosperous Malaysian Family.

“This spirit of Malaysian Family which emphasises unity, solidarity and togetherness is encapsulated in the memorandum of understanding involving the government and the Ahli-ahli Yang Berhormat (Honourable Members) this afternoon,” he added.

He said the government was confident that this kind of cooperation could set aside all political differences and ensure that the country achieves national recovery in a holistic and inclusive manner.

“Utmost appreciation goes to the Honourable Members who have strengthened their resolve, casting aside differences of political ideology to be together in striving for economic stability and well-being of the Malaysian Family,” he added. — Bernama