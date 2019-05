KUALA LUMPUR: The government plans to introduce a special housing scheme for members of the arts, cultural and entertainment fraternity, the Dewan Negara was told today.

To be known as the Seni Harapan Community Housing, individuals eligible include those in film and television, Deputy Communications and Multimedia minister Eddin Syazlee Shith (pix) said.

The ministry will cooperate with the Housing and Local Government to ensure this project takes off, he added.

He was responding to Senator Datuk Hanafi Mamat’s question on measures taken by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry to ensure the social and economic welfare of those from the arts, culture and entertainment industry are not neglected during their senior and twilight years.

Eddin said the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) also has plans to introduce the Employment Provident Fund and Social Security Organisation schemes for these groups to ensure they have a financial safety net to fall back on.

He said film associations such as Persatuan Seniman Malaysia (Seniman), Persatuan Sutradara Malaysia, Persatuan Pekerja Profesional Filem Nasional and Persatuan Karyawan Malaysia were also helping out members of the industry who fall on hard times. — Bernama