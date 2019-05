KLANG: The government is planning to abolish some regulations relating to import permits to make ports in the country more competitive in the transshipment sector.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the implementation of these regulations has prevented Malaysian ports from competing with ports in other countries, especially Singapore.

“Import permits and other regulations which prevented our ports from competing will be abolished and my ministry will hold discussions with other relevant ministries about the plan.

“Transshipped goods are not for the local market but only to be stored and repacked here before being shipped out to other countries, so there is no need for us to enforce import permits on them,” he told a media conference after officiating C. Steinweg Logistics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd’s warehouse at Port Klang Free Trade Zone (PKFZ), here today.

Also present were the Netherlands Ambassador to Malaysia Karin Mossenlechner, C. Steinweg group CEO Ulf Boll and Malaysia Investment Development Authority deputy CEO Arham Abdul Rahman.

Commenting further, Loke said he understood that some of the regulations were implemented to curb smuggling, but they were not supposed to hinder the ports’ competitiveness.

At the same time, he said the country needs newer and better methods to monitor the products entering and leaving the country.

Beginning April 1 this year, the government has exempted import permits on vehicles transshipped through local ports.

Boll said the company had invested about US$40 million (RM165.6 million) to set up the Natural Resources and Commodities Hub at PKFZ.

Asked about the factors contributing to the group’s decision to further invest in the country, Boll said Malaysia offers advantages such as a qualified work force, good water and land connectivity as well as complete infrastructure to support its business. - Bernama