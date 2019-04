KUALA LUMPUR: The government intends to add more Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) cameras at accident-prone locations to improve road safety and reduce the accident rate.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said the proposal was at the review stage and they are also re-determining the locations for improvement by updating the accident-prone areas based on the latest data.

“However, additional cameras will be installed. The installation costs and camera operations will only be determined when they are installed,” he said during a question-and-answer session at Dewan Negara, here today.

He was replying to a question by Senator Razali Idris, who wanted to know how much it would cost to buy, install and maintain the Automated Enforcement System (AES) or AWAS cameras, as well as how much in fines had been collected so far.

Kamaruddin said that from Sept 1 last year until April 17 this year, the government had collected RM5,726,400 from the 163,986 summonses issued. — Bernama