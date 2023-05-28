Govt plans to formulate act to protect e-hailing workers’ social security: Ahmad Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: The government plans to formulate an act to provide social security protection to e-hailing workers, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid said that he had discussed with Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar for the matters to be refined to meet the needs of employers and employees.

However, he said the formulation of the act would take some time as it would involve the Attorney-General’s Chambers, as well as gathering input from several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and associations involved in the e-hailing industry.

“The act must be satisfactory to all parties. What is important is that it (the new act) will safeguard their (e-hailing workers) future,” he told a press conference after officiating the closing ceremony of the MYFutureJobs Career Carnival 2023 in Hutan Melintang, here today. - Bernama

-- More to come