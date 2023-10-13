Govt plans to implement tidal flow lanes on Sungai Besi-Seremban Expressway from Nov

KUALA LUMPUR:The government plans to implement tidal flow lanes on the Sungai Besi - Seremban Expressway from the Astro Junction up to a distance of 200 metres before the Smart Tunnel in November this year.

However, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the Royal Malaysia Police and the Works Ministry through the Malaysian Highway Authority will conduct further studies to look into its implementation.

“The government will conduct an online study to gauge the level of user satisfaction with the implementation of the tidal flow system in the Klang Valley. This study will later be presented to the Cabinet Committee on Traffic Congestion,“ he told a press conference at Parliament building yesterday.

Loke said the matter was among the issues decided at the Cabinet Committee on Traffic Congestion meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today.

Meanwhile, he said three new bus lanes would be installed around Kuala Lumpur and were expected to be operational in November this year.

They are Jalan Cheras - Loke Yew stretching 11.5 kilometres (km), Jalan Kuching (5.7 km) and Jalan Genting Klang (8.7 km).

“We will also improve and extend the existing special bus lane along Jalan Ampang from Oct 16,“ he said. - Bernama