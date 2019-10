KUALA LUMPUR: The objective of participating in Expo 2020 Dubai is to promote Malaysian businesses on the world stage, according to Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin.

She said the government has set an ambitious target of gaining potential trade and investments valued at up to RM10 billion during the expo.

“In addition, we are hoping to get 1,000 potential business leads and sign at least 20 memorandum of agreement, or partnership agreements,” she added.

She expects a million visitors to the Malaysian platform during the expo to be held between Oct 20, 2020 and April 10, 2021.

“We plan to have a pavilion that will aptly portray the Malaysian landscape. Hijjas Architects and Planners, which won the competition to come up with ideas for the pavilion, will showcase its design ‘Malaysian Pavilion Rainforest Canopy’ that will also be a zero carbon building,” Yeo said.

“It captures the essence and importance of reforestation and our biodiversity, highlighting the need to achieve a balance of socio-economic development and environmental conservation,” she said after the unveiling of the concept and design for the Malaysia Pavilion Expo.

She said there will be 25 booths and 200 Malaysian companies are expected to showcase their wares at the six-month long exhibition.

Yeo said the exhibitions by the Malaysian companies will be themed-based, according to six clusters across 10 industries, and 18 ministries will be taking part in the expo.

This would pave the way for greater participation from a wide spectrum of industries and ministries, she added.

The recently relaunched #MyButterflyEffect Brand Campaign, depicting the unique Malaysian Raja Brooke butterfly, signified the importance of Malaysia playing its role in effecting a positive change.