Govt plans to set up special vaccinated lanes for Singapore-Malaysia travellers

KUALA LUMPUR: The government plans to set up special vaccinated travel lanes for those who travel between Malaysia and Singapore to facilitate cross-border travel between the two countries.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said discussions on the matter involving several ministries from both countries were underway.

She said once approved, the establishment of the special vaccinated travel lanes would be announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Other ministers will also discuss with their counterparts from Singapore, in order to ensure it goes ahead smoothly.

“...we will also bring up this matter during the National Security Council (MKN) meeting,” she told a press conference at the Parliament Building today.

Singapore has opened up quarantine-free travel with conditions to vaccinated tourists from several countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Nancy said all tourism industry players are ready to receive foreign tourists and would ensure that all the standard operating procedures set by MKN are strictly complied with.

