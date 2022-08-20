Govt policies, successes need to be explained to the people: PM

BERA: Government policies and their successful implementation need to be explained to the people so that they are not confused by slander and anti-government campaigns, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said the explanation on both matters should also be improved to make them easily understood and accepted by the people.

Programmes such as ‘Jom Masuk Kampung’ are among the best platforms to promote the policies as well as bring people together in line with the Keluarga Malaysia aspirations.

“The government has announced many policies and its accomplishments, but if they are not explained to the people, they will get confused especially by various anti-government campaigns or slanders (against the government).

“...they (the people) cannot be blamed if the information does not reach them,” he said when launching the Jom Masuk Kampung programme and Bera Kemas Potential Day 2022 at Felda Triang 3 here today.

The three-day programme beginning Aug 18 features religious talks, sports competitions and gotong-royong programmes. - Bernama