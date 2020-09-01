Govt prepared to implement additional economic stimulus package if necessary - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is prepared to implement additional economic stimulus package or other initiatives to help the people in facing economic constraints if necessary and if the government’s financial situation allows it, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said.

He said ‘caring for the people’ has always been the main guiding principle for him and his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government after receiving the mandate to be the country’s Prime Minister.

“It is my responsibility to care for the people regardless of their race, creed, and colour. This is my utmost priority.

“What I have done for the past six months was based on this principle. I have to take care not only of people’s lives but also their livelihood,” he said when officiating the closing of PN Administration’s Half-Year Convention here today.

The convention organised by the National Intellectuals Organisation was also attended by the Prime Minister’s Special Ambassador to the Middle East Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, who is also PAS president and Marang Member of Parliament.

Muhyiddin said the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional, loan moratorium, special assistance for small and medium enterprises, wage subsidies, electricity bill discounts and other initiatives under the economic stimulus packages implemented previously were proof of the government’s concern for the people.

He said that when the government took decisive action to enforce the Movement Control Order, almost all economic activities were halted, with the people unable to go out to work and run their businesses as usual, which affected their income and livelihood.

Muhyiddin said as the prime minister responsible for the people, he could not turn a blind eye to the problems.

“In this situation, I cannot let the people languish and starve. I have to ensure that all of you have a roof on your head and food on your table.

“That is why I asked the Finance Minister to find the money. It would break my heart to tell the people that the government did not have money to help them when they were facing hardship. The Minister came back to me and said we have money and I said okay, we will use the money to help ease people’s burden.

“That was the money used by the government to provide various forms of assistance to the people through the previous economic stimulus packages totalling RM295 billion,” he said.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that carrying out his responsibilities was more important than the position he was in.

“From the time I took up the prime ministership, I placed my trust in Allah. For me, my position is not important, but it’s how I carry out my responsibilities as a leader. This leadership trust is a test for me and I must do the right thing. I can never compromise on my principles,“ he said.-Bernama