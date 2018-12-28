Govt prepares measures to deal with possible spread of swine fever

THE widespread outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF) in China in the run-up to the Chinese New Year has prompted Malaysia and other countries in the region to raise their guard.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye has directed enforcement agencies at all international airports and entry points to take stricter measures to prevent pork and pork products from China from being brought into the country.

According the China News Service, a state-own news agency, China has recorded at least 92 outbreaks of ASF since the virus was first detected in the Liaoning province in early August. The cases, in 23 provinces and regions, have resulted in the slaughter of more than 630,000 pigs.

Lee said the ministry is closely monitoring the ASF outbreaks in China, given that any spread of the virus to Malaysia will seriously threaten the domestic pig farming industry, Sin Chew Daily reported today.

“Should there be an outbreak (in Malaysia), the government will have to cull pigs (in affected areas) in order to contain it.

“As such, the public should cooperate with the government to prevent the spread of the virus (to Malaysia). First of all, (we) should not bring any pork or pork products from ASF-hit regions into the country.”

Lee told Sin Chew there is still no vaccine for the virus, which has a 100% mortality rate – meaning it is untreatable – thus the need for strict measures to prevent its spread to the country.

He said although Malaysia does not import pork from China, ASF can still spread to the country via pork or pork products brought in by travellers if the checks at entry points are slack.

He warned that those found bringing in pork or pork products illegally can be fined between 10 and 20 times the value of the items or be jailed for not more than three years or both.