Govt preparing recommendations on cyber security laws

PUTRAJAYA: The government is in the process of preparing recommendations related to cyber security laws, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad (pix).

Speaking at a media conference after holding a Meet The Customer Day (HBP) session at Menara Usahawan here today, Abdul Latiff said that the recommendations would be tabled at the Cabinet meeting soon.

Abdul Latiff, at the winding up of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in Dewan Rakyat on October 7, was reported to have said that the government planned to create a specific law to tighten cyber security in the country.

According to him, although the country already had laws related to cyber security such as the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 and Malaysian Communications And Multimedia Commission Act 1998, the government was of the opinion that there was a need for a specific law for it.

On HBP, Abdul Latiff it was to enable him to be a ‘postman’ of the people when meeting face-to-face with the public to help solve problems they were facing.

HBP, which started today, would be held on a weekly basis, namely, every Tuesday at the Menara Usahawan lobby from 3pm to 6pm.

Only 10 early registrations via telephone appointments would be picked to attend a meeting with the minister with the discussion period set for about 10 to 15 minutes . All those attending must undergo a Covid-19 screening.

Those who wanted to meet with Abdul Latiff can register via https://forms.gle/fKQxhPzqDF5oPaw57 by detailing the problems being faced. — Bernama