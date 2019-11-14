Govt priority to prevent corruption and abuse of power: Mahathir

PONTIAN: One of the priorities of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is to take clear and firm steps to ensure that acts of corruption and power abuse are not committed by the country’s leaders, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

The prime minister said with these measures in place, the leaders would not have an opportunity to enrich themselves without the fear of punishments that await them.

“It is true that we cannot always blame the previous government in efforts to develop the country and ensure the well-being of the rakyat.

“(But) at the same time those who have been following the court cases will realise that the damage caused by corrupt practices and abuse of power almost destroyed the country,” he said in an open letter to the voters and residents of the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency, which was distributed to the media yesterday.

The PH chairman said apart from focusing on steps to check corruption and power abuse, the government was also making serious efforts to revive the country’s economy. — Bernama