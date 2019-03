PUTRAJAYA: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) has called on all government and private agencies to create a balanced environment in all spheres for the well-being of women.

KPWKM in a statement said in line with the International Women’s Day theme ‘Balance for Better,’ full commitment was crucial in efforts to increase women’s opportunities and participation in various aspects of life.

“This is because women’s role is to be a pillar of a happy family institution and a catalyst for national progress.”

As such she said all initiatives would be reviewed and improved and various other measures would be implemented to target a wider audience.

In addition to increasing women’s participation in various areas, she said the theme of this year’s celebration also focused on the importance of gender mainstreaming in all aspects of development to provide greater opportunities for women to reach their full potential.

According to her in line with the theme, KPWKM as women’s development leader would also provide various platforms to empower women.

She said this year the ministry plans to improve and refine the existing legislative policies and programmes including reforms for the National Policy for Women and the enactment of the Sexual Harassment Bill.

In addition she said, entrepreneurial programmes would also be implemented especially for the lower income B40 group while wellness programmes under the i-Suri initiative launched last year would be expanded further.

For this year’s Women’s Day celebration, the ministry through the Women’s Development Department (JPW) has outlined several programmes among them a hype event with Syanie (walkabout with Syanie) and a sharing session to raise awareness on mental health needs.

Meanwhile, the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) will organise a roundtable discussion on ‘Women as Catalyst for Transformation’ while the National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) will hold a forum on Addressing Sexual Harassment and Domestic Violence. — Bernama