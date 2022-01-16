Govt proposes use of tracker collars on Malayan Tigers

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) has proposed installing tracker collars on about 150 Malayan tigers nationwide to facilitate the tracking of the endangered animals, said its Minister, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said the use of a tracker (radio) collar using (GPS) satellite technology could detect if the animal had moved to another area or left its original habitat.

“We have also instructed the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) to study the use of the tracker collar on the Malayan tiger population, as used on wild elephants previously.

“If effective, we also want to use this tracker collar on the Malayan tiger population so that it can track the animal’s whereabouts,” he said after presenting donations to associations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and clubs at the Kota Bharu member of Parliament (phone) service centre here today.

Takiyuddin, who is the MP for Kota Bharu, also added that the government was serious about protecting the Malayan tigers from being threatened to extinction, and various actions were taken to balance the importance of development and environmental sustainability.

“We are aware of this, in fact, we have taken extraordinary action to save wildlife and recently the prime minister chaired a meeting to discuss this issue. I also tabled amendments to the Wildlife Conservation Act late last year (in Parliament) by increasing the amount of fines imposed on wildlife offenders,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the issue of tigers roaming in Pos Bihai, Gua Musang recently, believed to have been disturbed by logging activities, Takiyuddin said that each state government was given the authority according to the law that has set an annual quota for logging.

“The state government has the right to do so because every year, the state is authorised to cut logs through the Annual Felling Ration (CTT) as an economic resource, but there must be replanting and control so as not to affect wildlife habitat and so on,“ he said.

Media previously reported that the festive celebration of rice harvesting and river fishing by the Orang Asli community of the Temiar tribe, at Kampung Sau in Pos Bihai here, turned into a tragedy when a man was killed by a tiger on Jan 7.

It was reported that in the 9.10 am incident, the victim, Anek Along, in his 40s, was said to have been pounding padi huma (hill padi) behind his house, but vanished before his body was found by residents in the forest. — Bernama