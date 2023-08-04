Govt provides additional allocation of RM35m for programmes to empower PPR communities: PM (Updated)

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an additional allocation of RM35 million for a programme to empower communities in public housing projects (PPR) in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

He said the allocation is expected to benefit 50,000 PPR residents through the “Kita Untuk Kita” (K2K) programme, involving about 12 housing projects that are identified as problematic.

“We have already approved the RM35 million and it can be implemented immediately because there are houses in dire condition.

“I have also discussed with the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) to speed up the process by not following the usual tender, which takes a long time, but through limited tender, he told reporters after launching the K2K Programme which was also attended by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Deputy Minister of Local Government Development Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir here.

The K2K programme, among others, aims to build capacity and strengthen the role of the community to shoulder joint responsibilities in matters concerning building management and the environment in public housing areas.

Commenting on the new Kuala Lumpur structural plan, Anwar said the plan, which should have been approved this month was delayed to the end of May to allow some amendments to be carried out.

Anwar said the amendment was necessary to not only make Kuala Lumpur a landmark based on infrastructure development, but also emphasised the aspects of greenery and cleanliness.

“That’s why I’m postponing (approval of the new Kuala Lumpur plan). The proposed amendment has already been approved at the official level, l but I want the plan to be circulated first to politicians, companies, experts and non-governmental organisations to get their opinion for us to improve,“ he added.

Anwar said the process of getting the plan to be scrutinised by several parties was not something new.

In another development, Anwar said he would consider requests for early payment of April salaries to civil servants in preparation for the Aidilfitri celebration. - Bernama