KUALA LUMPUR: The government is ready to consider hiring more personnel and to purchase additional equipment for the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) to strengthen the organisation in its efforts to eradicate drug abuse activities in the country, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said in order to realise the goal, it would require a big allocation especially for the purchase of the equipment.

“I agree with the proposal of hiring more personnel and to purchase additional equipment for the AADK. But it will turn into financial issues as it will require huge expenditure.

“Hence, we urge the private sector to contribute in the form of corporate social responsibility (CSR). If we rely on the government’s allocation, it will certainly ‘limit’ the roles of AADK and the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association of Malaysia (Pemadam),” he said in an oral question-and-answer session.

He was replying to the supplementary question from Su Keong Siong (PH-Kampar) who wanted to know if the Home Ministry would increase the number of AADK personnel and equipment to strengthen the agency.

Mohd Azis also said that by next year AADK expenditure would also increase by 15% following the approval of 173 new posts by the Public Service Department this year.

Responding to another supplementary question from Datuk Mohd Salim Sharif (BN-Jempol) Mohd Azis said that the ministry viewed the integrity aspect of AADK personnel seriously by taking stern action if any of them leaked information pertaining to the agency’s operations.

“During the operation, there may be elements of sabotage where agency’s personnel may leak the information. But it is still within our control. If there is an operation to be carried out, those involved will not know its exact location until the day itself,” he added. — Bernama