Govt ready to discuss entertainment tax exemption for cinemas

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is ready to discuss proposals on the exemption of entertainment tax for cinema operators affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix, centre).

He said although there were complaints and suggestions on the matter from the industry, no official memorandum had been sent to the ministry.

According to Saifuddin, the collection of entertainment tax comes under the jurisdiction of the local authorities in their respective states, however, the Federal government is still open to discussion.

“I have heard complaints (on entertainment tax exemptions) for a long time, but since the Covid-19 pandemic began, this matter has gained traction. There is no official memorandum yet, but I am aware of this matter and we are looking into it.

“I very much welcome any formal application (on this matter), and we are ready to discuss as during this Covid-19 situation, everyone is suffering, so wherever we can help, we will do so,” he said after visiting and monitoring compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOP) at the Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) in Midvalley Megamall here, today.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin called on the public to head to the cinemas, saying that there was nothing to worry about if all the set SOPs were adhered to.

“The opening of cinemas will help the economy and help boost the income of cinema staff and other related industries,“ he said.- Bernama