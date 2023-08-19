Govt ready to help air crash victim Muhamad Hafiz’s family: Steven Sim

SUNGAI PETANI: The government is ready to assist the family of p-hailing rider Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Saleh, who was among 10 people killed in the air crash in Shah Alam on Thursday, said Deputy Finance Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

“I have asked the victim’s father (Muhamad Salleh Othman) to contact me or any other government official if the family needs help to collect the deceased’s belongings in Kuala Lumpur.

“Today, I am here on behalf of Transport Minister Anthony Loke to visit the victim’s family and hand over RM10,000 in aid to them,“ he told reporters after Muhammad Hafiz’s burial at the Al Huda Mosque cemetery in Kampung Jerung today.

Earlier, the remains of Muhammad Hafiz, 32, were taken to the mosque for funeral prayers which were led by bilal Izzuddin Ariffin.

About 1,000 people comprising friends, relatives and the local community paid their last respects to Muhammad Hafiz.

Also present was Sidam assemblyman Bau Wong Bau Ek.

All eight people onboard a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft were killed when it crashed onto the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina at about 2.50 pm.

Muhammad Hafiz and an e-hailing driver, who were on the highway at the time, were also killed. - Bernama