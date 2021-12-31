Govt ready to implement transformation of judicial system -PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is ready to implement transformation in the judicial system to strengthen democracy in the country, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said.

He said this was in tandem with parliamentary transformation efforts being undertaken by the government.

Ismail Sabri also said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Political Stability and Transformation signed on Sept 13 had been successful in overcoming the challenges caused by political instability.

“Those challenges, which had threatened the nation’s recovery and unity agenda as a whole, had been addressed in the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) that cuts across political differences.”

“Through this stability, Alhamdulillah, the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) had been passed without amendments on Oct 7 as well as Budget 2022 with majority support on Dec 13,” he said when delivering his New Year 2022 message aired on local television stations tonight.

“I was extremely pleased and moved when the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2021 related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) was passed with the support of 200 MPs present,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said this proved that even with differences, the spirit of unity can still be achieved, and thanked all MPs who backed the Bill.

In line with the value of togetherness as embodied in the concept and philosophy of Keluarga Malaysia, the prime minister believes members of parliament will also support several more Bills to be tabled.

“This includes the Anti-Hopping Bill, constitutional amendments, as well as other amendments and also parliamentary transformation. This spirit of togetherness will strengthen political stability in the country,” he said.

The federal government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) had created history by signing the MoU on Political Stability and Transformation, paving the way for a new political landscape based on bipartisan cooperation on the back of the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia.

The memorandum has six agendas, covering the strengthening of the Covid-19 plan, administrative transformation, Parliamentary reform, independence of the judiciary, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the formation of a steering committee.

The MoU also stated that the government had agreed not to dissolve Parliament before July 31, 2022, with the cooperation also in line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decree for all parties to work together to resolve issues that are plaguing the country.

