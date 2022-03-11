Govt rebrands GLC/GLIC Disaster Response Network, expands its scope

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has rebranded the GLC/GLIC Disaster Response Network (GDRN) to GLC For The Rakyat and Nation (GLC Demi Rakyat dan Negara), widening its scope from being humanitarian-based to include knowledge and prosperity-based.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said with its new scope, GDRN will spearhead corporate social responsibility efforts in a more consistent and orderly manner to optimise the combined resources of government-linked companies (GLCs) and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) to benefit more the B40 and other specific target groups.

“The government recognises the need to improve the GDRN network’s potential to make it responsive and more proactive in building the capacity and resiliency of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said in his speech at the launch of the GLC Open Day 2022 here today.

On the network’s new scope, he said the knowledge aspect includes scholarships, educational opportunities and access as well as skills development, while the prosperity aspect stresses on livelihood development in terms of income generation, developing vocational skills and financial management knowledge, and ensuring health and environmental well-being.

“In 2013, several GLCs and GLICs joined hands to create GDRN with the aim of streamlining social relief and reconstruction work following natural disasters or catastrophes.

“Between 2013 and 2016, the network contributed to recovery and reconstruction operations, especially in assisting flood victims in Kelantan, Pahang and Johor,“ he noted.

In the two years since 2020, the Prime Minister said, the network has aided more than 450,000 people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and floods by providing various types of assistance valued at RM327 million, including government matching grants exceeding RM55 million.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri likened the creation of GLCs and their contribution to the national economy and community to a “cengal seedling” which is used as the GLC Open Day logo and a symbol of the integrity of the GLC ecosystem in contributing to Malaysia’s socioeconomic development.

“Over the long term, we will be able to enjoy the benefits of this seedling which will not only grow into a tree, but also a forest, which can be likened to an economy that is ‘Prosperous, Inclusive and Sustainable’ for the benefit of the entire Keluarga Malaysia.

“Upholding this aspiration, the GLC Open Day 2022 aims to bring Keluarga Malaysia closer to GLCs and GLICs, especially in rebuilding life after the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he said.

Themed Community Aspirations, National Inspiration”, the 2022 GLC Open Day emphasises the ongoing efforts of GLCs and GLICs in rebuilding the lives of post-pandemic Keluarga Malaysia and showcasing the GLC concept close to the rakyat, in line with the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations, he said.

Hence, the Prime Minister called on Keluarga Malaysia to seize the opportunities offered by GLCs and GLICs during the three-day 2022 GLC Open Day that include employment opportunities in various fields, business support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as well as cooperation opportunities between GDRN and non-governmental organisations to fulfil their social responsibilities towards Keluarga Malaysia.

“It is my hope that a platform of this nature will become a facilitator for Keluarga Malaysia and GLCs to reach out and contribute to each other.

“Based on past achievements, it is only right that we place high hopes on GLCs and GLICs in helping to accelerate the country’s economic recovery and growth process,“ he said. — Bernama