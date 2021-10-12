Govt reiterates no mandatory vaccination for now

KUALA LUMPUR: Covid-19 vaccination will not be made mandatory for Malaysians for now, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad (pix) said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Abdul Latiff said while there are still 1.92% out of 1.6 million civil servants who have not been vaccinated, the Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary for the public, including civil servants.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh (PH-Sri Gading) who wanted to know the status and the rights of those including civil servants like teachers who refused to take the vaccine.

Nonetheless, Abdul Latif said if the government wants to make it mandatory or ensure that all 1.6 million civil servants are vaccinated, then the government will have to set conditions, rules and engagements so it can be done wisely.

“The government will also consider the proposal made by Shahruddin to do Covid-19 screening tests twice a week via self-test kits for the civil servants including teachers,“ he said.

Steven Choong (Ind-Tebrau ) then asked additional questions as to what will happen to the public who refuse to get vaccinated and to avoid them from harming the health of other people.

To this, Abdul Latiff said Malaysia has yet to reach that level where it is compulsory for all to get vaccinated.

“If the person is not vaccinated then he cannot go to restaurants to eat with friends and loved ones; this way, he will soon realise he cannot live without getting vaccinated.

“Living in this world, it is whether you are infected with passive vaccine infection or active infection (without vaccine) which can go to Category 3 or 4 and even to the intensive care unit (ICUs). So It is up to the ‘wisdom’ of those who are stubborn,“ he said.

Mohamad Sabu (PH-Kota Raja) then highlighted that those against the Covid-19 vaccines include influential and knowledgeable people including some doctors, lawyers and professors.

“What are the efforts of the government to not let them influence others, and how to get them vaccinated?” Mohamad asked.

Abdul Latiff replied that they acknowledged those who are against it are influential people; however, he said only when they get infected will they know how excruciating it will be when they are in Category 4 or 5 and even ICU.

“Thus, the government will continue engaging with them so they will finally make a decision (to get vaccinated),“ he said.

“In Malaysia, there are still chances for us to discuss this matter, like the Orang Asli community when they at first refused to get vaccinated, but when we discussed with their tok batin, they finally accepted it,“ he said.

“In Malaysia, we can still talk (to those who refuse to get vaccinated) without forcing others,“ he said during the final day sitting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament.