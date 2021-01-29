Govt remains committed and transparent in combating corruption - PM’s office

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s policy and commitment in combating corruption and improving governance have been transparent and consistent although the country’s score and ranking in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for 2020 dropped slightly from 2019, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In a statement today, PMO said the government had never compromised with those who committed corrupt practices and would always take firm action according to the rule of law.

“As was announced in the early stage of the Perikatan Nasional administration, the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) has continued to be implemented to enhance governance, apart from reducing and closing the opportunities for corruption in government administration,” the statement said.

The statement said the government through the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption was always looking for ways to enhance governance.

It said PMO took note of the CPI 2020 results which were announced by Transparency International (TI) yesterday showing Malaysia scored 51 out of 100 marks and was ranked 57 out of 180 countries. -Bernama