Govt remains committed to empowering youths - PM Muhyiddin (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is committed to continue helping youths through efforts to empower them for the development of highly innovative and sustainable human capital, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. (pix)

The prime minister said towards this end, various initiatives had been implemented specifically for the youth community through assistance packages of the Program Strategik Memperkasa Rakyat dan Ekonomi (Pemerkasa).

“The government has introduced several initiatives specially for youths under Initiative 19: Prihatin Belia.

“All these efforts are to ensure that all government policies and initiatives always remain relevant by taking into consideration the aspirations and current needs of youths,” he said in his National Youth Day 2021 address which was aired live on the Youth and Sports Ministry Facebook page today.

The government through the Youth and Sports Ministry and with the cooperation of the Malaysian Youth Council was also taking the initiative to formulate the New Youth Development Model, he added.

This model would serve to complement and enhance the existing Malaysian Youth Policy 2015-2035 to ensure it remains in line with the latest policies such as the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals, he said.

Apart from this, focus would also be given to efforts to tackle the challenges faced by youths especially Post-Covid-19 and to equip them to deal with the changing digital landscape involving skilled work.

This included empowering youths through analytical and innovative thinking, efficient management of new technologies, and emphasis on innovation and creativity, he said.

“The efforts of the Youth and Sports Ministry to empower youths through recognition of the profession of youth workers are also among long-term initiatives aimed at providing a conducive environment for strengthening the youth development ecosystem.

“This is done through upgrading the skills of youth workers to the professional level, apart from adding value to youth practitioners as agents that bring positive change to society,” he added.

-Bernama

