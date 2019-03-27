Govt restructuring civil service based on economic situation: Md Farid

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is in the process of restructuring the civil service based on the country’s economic situation and technological developments.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik said this was being implemented through the overlapping of functions between departments and agencies, job rationalisation, human resource optimisation, outsourcing, privatisation and filling positions as and when required.

He said the government would also ensure the best talents and those with potential are given the right positions thereby increasing people’s trust in the civil service.

“By downsizing and maximising productivity we will be able to generate more revenue for the country and by then the government will consider salary increases for civil servants,“ he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (BN-Lenggong) who wanted to know if the government would restructure the civil service to reduce the size of the public sector.

Md Farid said currently 94% of 1.7 million positions have been filled, adding that the 1.6 million work force are currently with the federal and state public service and statutory bodies and local authorities.

He said the bloated civil service had increased operating costs and more funds were required for development expenditure.

As such he said the government was of the view that the number of positions could be reduced without affecting service delivery and income of those involved.

Citing the Privatisation Policy introduced in 1983, he said it had managed to reduce financial burden, increase efficiency, promote economic growth and resource development efficiently. — Bernama