Govt retiree found drowned at PD

PORT DICKSON: The body of a retired civil servant, who is believed to have drowned, was found at the Batu 4½ beach near here, yesterday.

Port Dickson District Police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the body of Mohd Redzuan Goonasagaran Abdullah, 59, was found sprawled by the beach at about 6.30pm.

“According to family members, he had left the house on his motorcycle at 6pm saying he wanted to go for a swim as his body was itchy.

“However, his body was later found by a man staying at a nearby resort and the man informed the police,” he said in a statement today.

Aidi Sham said police investigation found that there were no criminal elements involved and that the body was taken to the Port Dickson Hospital forensic unit for autopsy at 10am today, with the cause of death confirmed to be “fatal drowning”.

-Bernama