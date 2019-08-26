Govt retiree loses RM105,000 to Macau scam

BALIK PULAU: A government retiree lost RM105,000 to a Macau Scam after being threatened with legal action for alleged involvement in crime.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt A. A Anbalagan said the victim aged 59, who was a researcher at an institution of higher learning here, lodged a police report yesterday after realising that she had been cheated.

“It started when she received a call last Wednesday from a woman claiming to be from a telecommunication company who said that her (victim) name had been used to open an Internet account involved in money laundering activity.

“The call was then transferred to a man who introduced himself as Insp Zahari from the Pahang police contingent who told her to deposit RM30,000 into a given bank account to avoid arrest, which she did,” he told Bernama here today.

Anbalagan said the woman continued to receive calls asking her to make more money transfers into different bank accounts, and out of fear she did.

Within three days, she made several money transfers involving RM105,000 into different bank accounts and only realised she had been cheated after telling a friend about it and was advised to lodge a police report, he added.

He said the police were now tracing the owners of the bank accounts that were given to the victim. — Bernama