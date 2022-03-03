Govt: RM4.72 bil spent on Covid-19 vaccines

PETALING JAYA: The government said that a total of RM4.72 billion has been spent on Covid-19 vaccines for Malaysians.

According to a Free Malaysia Today’s report, the Health Ministry, via a written reply to Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong) said as of Feb 18, 2022, bookings had been placed for 88.1 million vaccine doses.

Lim had asked the government for a breakdown on how much they had spent on vaccines, needles, and syringes since 2020.

In its reply, the ministry said 51.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been ordered, followed by Sinovac (20.4 million), AstraZeneca (12.8 million), and CanSino (3.5 million).

The ministry added that a sum of RM36.83 million had been spent on 89 million units of low dead volume (LDV) syringes and needles.