Govt’s appeal hearing against leave granted to Dhaya Maju reset to July 16

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has rescheduled the hearing of the government’s appeal against the High Court’s decision to allow the contractor for the Klang Valley Double Tracking Phase 2 (KVDT2) project to proceed with its judicial review to challenge the decision on the termination of its contract.

Senior federal counsel Ahmad Hanir Hambaly appearing for the government and Transport Minister, when contacted, said the date of the hearing initially fixed on June 16, has been rescheduled to July 16 via video conferencing.

The matter came up for case management today before Court of Appeal deputy registrar Mariam Hasanah Othman to confirm whether the appeal records filed are in order.

On April 14, the Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin granted leave to Dhaya Maju LTAT Sdn Bhd to commence a judicial review to seek a certiorari order to quash the government’s decision to cancel the project.

The judge also allowed a stay on the government’s decision to call for a public tender pending the disposal of the judicial review application.

In the judicial review application filed in September 2020, Dhaya Maju LTAT named the government and the Transport Minister as defendants.

The company is seeking a declaration that the government’s decision to cancel the KVDT2 project, which was awarded on Aug 19, 2019, and to subsequently reopen the tender for the project, are invalid, null and void.

Dhaya Maju LTAT also wants a certiorari order to quash the government’s decision to cancel the project and a mandamus order compelling the government to execute all documents and agreements. — Bernama