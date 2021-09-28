Govt’s commitment towards completing CSR, highway projects good news for Kelantanese

KOTA BHARU: The government’s commitment towards completing the construction of the Central Spine Road (CSR) project and Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai Highway, has been described as good news for the people of Kelantan.

Businessman, Mohd Amizul Fazly Muhamed Sudin, 42, said apart from boosting the state’s economy, the two projects would greatly reduce the travel time of Kelantanese living outside the state to return to their hometowns, especially during the festive season.

“Although the projects are expected to be completed in 2025, several sections of the projects such as the Bentong-Raub and Merapoh-Kuala Lipis stretches had completed and open to traffic,” he told Bernama.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, when tabling the 12th Malaysia Plan yesterday said that the CSR project from Bentong, Pahang to Kuala Krai, Kelantan and the Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai Highway are scheduled to be completed by 2025.

Afrizam Arif, 42, said the completed sections of the projects have provided ease of travel for residents from Pasir Hor heading towards Ketereh.

“I can’t wait for the highway to be fully completed. Many residents prefer to use the highway to avoid congestion on normal roads,” said the private sector worker who lives in Kampung Badol, near Bachok.

For housewife, Fatilah Hasni Ibrahim, 43, the construction of CSR and the first highway in Kelantan could spur economic development in the state.

“The various development projects implemented by the government will certainly benefit the local community and those living in surrounding areas and towns,” she said.

