Govt’s move to introduce ‘wakaf halal PKS OKU’ much awaited: Ras Adiba

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s move to fuel the development of the halal industry by introducing the Halal Endowment for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for Persons with Disabilities (OKU) or Wakaf Halal PKS OKU is a matter that has long been awaited, says Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi.

Expressing her satisfaction with Budget 2023, especially allocations involving persons with disabilities (PwDs), Ras Adiba said the good news was among the matters that had been discussed with Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

“Among the other interesting things we have been waiting for is the door-to-door e-hailing service, especially for disabled people who use wheelchairs, and as we saw earlier (during the tabling of the Budget) it also touched on the use of ambulifts for the disabled who fly to Sabah and Sarawak,“ she said when met after the tabling of Budget 2023 here yesterday.

The OKU Sentral president also expressed satisfaction over the allocation of RM12 million for the development of sports for PwDs, as well as RM20 million to supply teaching equipment and to improve facilities in special needs schools.

“So for me, this Budget is something of a victory...I have already recommended 11 (proposals for the disabled) and I can say that more than half of the 11 have been achieved, thank God,“ said Ras Adiba, who is also chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama).

Tengku Zafrul, when tabling Budget 2023, with the theme “Strengthening Recovery, Facilitating Reforms Towards Sustainable Socio-Economic Resilience of Keluarga Malaysia”, in Parliament today said the government would continue to give attention to the welfare of the disabled, besides implementing initiatives that were able to boost the groups socio-economic potential.

He said a total of RM1.2 billion was provided for the group, including assistance for the care of chronic patients, allowances for PWDs who were unable to work as well as allowances for disabled workers.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, Drawi @ Md Arif Ab Latif, 76, who is physically disabled said the government’s move to waive registration and business licence renewal fees under the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) would encourage more disabled people to do business.

“With this, PwDs can continue to do business and think of strategies or efforts to expand their current businesses,” said Drawi, who hails from Bachok and has a tailoring business.

Kelantan Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi, meanwhile, said there were currently 30,000 PwDs involved in business in the state. - Bernama