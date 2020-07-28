Govt’s new ‘Palm Oil is God’s Gift’ campaign to counter EU’s anti-palm oil agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: In an effort to counter an anti-palm oil campaign by European Union (EU) lobbyists, the government has introduced the ‘Palm Oil is God’s Gift’ campaign (Sawit Anugerah Tuhan).

Plantations and Commodities Deputy Minister Willie Mongin said this new slogan replaces the ‘Love My Palm Oil’ slogan and it will be marketed at the international level.

Mongin said this in response to a question by Khoo Poay Tiong (DAP - Kota Melaka) who asked if the new ‘Sawit Anugerah Tuhan’ slogan will be translated into English and if such a move will be effective for the international market.

“We will translate and promote the new slogan. The government is committed to marketing the new slogan locally and internationally,” he said.

Last week, Plantations and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali announced the new slogan will be used in the campaign to combat the EU’s anti-palm oil campaign.

In a supplementary question, Datuk Jalaluddin Alias (Umno - Jelebu) asked Mongin to state the status of the oil palm replanting aid (BTS), which was first introduced when Barisan Nasional’s was still in power.

He said Pakatan Harapan had changed the BTS aid into loans. He said this had affected many smallholders and the ministry had requested that the BTS aid scheme be included in the 12th Malaysia Plan.