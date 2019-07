PETALING JAYA: The government’s aim to build one million units of affordable houses in ten years is achievable, said the Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association Malaysia (Rehda).

Vice-president, Datuk N K Tong (pix) said however, the people should give the new government some time.

“One million (affordable) homes in 10 years is achievable if there is enough resolve and I think that this government has that.

“However, I wouldn’t expect the first 100,000 homes to be delivered within the first year, because from a practical point of view, the gestation period for the development can take up to four years,“ he told a press conference for the upcoming World Class Sustainable Cities (WCSC) 2019 conference here today.

He said the government has been engaging with stakeholders, including developers, the house buyers association and various government bodies.

“If it is well coordinated, it will be achievable,“ said Tong.

Themed “NEXT: KL2040”, the WCSC 2019 will explore how Kuala Lumpur and other cities can prepare for the challenges in becoming world-class livable and sustainable cities.

The one-day international conference will be held on Sept 19 in Kuala Lumpur.

WCSC 2019 aims to provide a constructive, inclusive and aspirational platform, as well as a strategic networking arena for city managers, planners, architects, engineers and other stakeholders.

The event is jointly organised by Rehda KL, the Malaysian Institute of Planners and the Institute of Architects Malaysia. — Bernama