Govt’s plan to face economic turmoil among the focus of Dewan Rakyat sitting today

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s plan to face the economic turmoil that is expected to occur this year will be among the focus of the Dewan Rakyat today.

Based on the Order Papers, Datuk Idris Ahmad (PN-Bagan Serai) will ask the Finance Minister whether the government is ready to provide incentives and assistance such as wage subsidies, special grants to small and medium enterprises (SME), Employee Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawals and other assistance as done by the previous government.

Riduan Rubin (Independent-Tenom) meanwhile wants the Finance Minister to state the government’s plan to raise financial awareness among Malaysians especially in facing economic uncertainty this year.

Also, Muhammad Ismi Mat Taib (PN-Parit) will ask the Plantations and Commodities Minister to state whether the Government plans to increase the Rubber Production Incentive (IPG) rate from RM 2.50 to RM 4.50 at this time.

Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) will ask the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister to state the steps taken by the Government to address the recent issue of the increased cost of performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

After the question answer session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue debating the Supply Bill 2023 at the policy level for the fifth day. - Bernama