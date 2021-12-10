Govt’s report card event organisers slapped with fine

PETALING JAYA: Organisers of the 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia event have been fined RM1,000 for failing to adhere to Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

He said the organisers have been slapped with a RM1,000 compound under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342) for failing to ensure physical distancing.

“The way the event was organised was very regrettable and disappointing, especially since the organisers previously committed to ensure that the event will be organised with stringent SOP compliance.

“The ministry will continue to monitor the progress of this programme and will not hesitate to issue more compounds to the organisers, if they fail to ensure compliance with SOPs,” Khairy said in a statement today.

In a related matter, Khairy also revealed that the traffic police’s summons discount counters at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre will be closed immediately for breaching Covid-19 SOPs.

In conjunction with the 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia programme that began yesterday, the police force and RTD have offered up to 80% discounts off outstanding summons.

Earlier today, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) condemned the event after images emerged of the crowds that had gathered at the event.

The four-day event, to commemorate the first 100 days in office for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Cabinet, features a host of programmes and exhibitions.

MIC Deputy President Datuk Seri M Savanan had also questioned how thousands attended the event with complete disregard for social distancing.