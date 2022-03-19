Govt seeking long-term solution to Felda issues: Mustapa

JELI: The government, through the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) of the Prime Minister’s Department, will conduct a comprehensive study to find long-term solutions to address issues related to the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) nationwide.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the study will be carried out to transform Felda into modern and progressive settlements.

“The study, which will begin in three months, will also involve EPU engagement with Felda management as well as all settlers, including Majlis Belia Felda Malaysia (MBFM) and Kami Anak Felda (KAF) to ensure that the aspirations of these groups, especially the second Felda generation, are given attention accordingly.

“The study will also serve as a guideline towards the sustainability of Felda by increasing its commercial value and providing opportunities for economic activities and employment,” he told reporters after officiating the Tourism Infrastructure Project in Bukit Salor here today.

Mustapa, who is also the Jeli MP, said the government is of the view that all the efforts must be carried out in a more holistic and structured manner so that they would benefit Felda settlers.

“Among issues often raised by Felda settlers are related to housing for the new generation, employment opportunities, and economic activities,” he added.

In addition, the Settler Development Programme (PPP) has successfully provided additional income of up to RM1,000 per month for each settler, benefitting 55,000 participants, including the second generation, through livestock and agriculture projects.

“The programme will be further strengthened through cooperation with FGV Berhad, who will act as a strategic partner,” he said.

The PPP was started in April 2019 with an allocation of RM1 billion and involved settlers’ participation, either by plasma (individual) or cooperatives.

To date, the government has approved 7,225 PPP projects nationwide and 621 of them are projects approved at Felda Gua Musang, involving 3.114 settlers in the district. - Bernama