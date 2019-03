KUALA LUMPUR: The government is seeking solutions to keep Malaysia Airlines Bhd’s (MAS) flying as the national carrier, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

“It’s a serious matter to shut down the national airline,” he told reporters at the parliament lobby today. “We will nevertheless study as to whether we should shut it down or sell it off or refinance it. All these options are open to the government.”

Aviation analysts have said the carrier’s failure to meet its three-year target for profitability has made it unsustainable.

The airline was privatised in 2014 as part of a revival bid but continued its trend of heavy losses.

The national carrier suffered a massive blow after flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014, with all 239 people on board.

In July the same year, it lost another plane, MH17, with 298 people on board, when it was shot down over eastern Ukraine.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali expressed hope that Khazanah Nasional Berhad can find the best solution to the national carrier’s consistent losses.

He said the issue was brought up at the recent Khazanah board meeting, which was also attended by MAB management.

“The prime minister has given his view on how to manage the situation now. They are taking the matter seriously, and hopefully, they will find the solution to it,” Azmin said today.

Adding that MAB has acquired six A380 planes in recent few years, he said one method to try and reduce its losses is with the recently-launched special service Amal to carry Muslims for their pilgrimage to Medina.

“Hopefully we can also explore new markets from Indonesia and Thailand,” Azmin added.