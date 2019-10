KUALA LUMPUR: The government is planning to increase the number of retort packing machines, which will allow donated food to be stored longer.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said a large number of retort machines could help store surplus food better before distributing it to those in need.

“Our plan is to have more of this retort machine in hotel kitchens and in case of floods we do not have to think about sardines and salted fish, instead there will be food supply from the hotel, namely the food we retort.

“With this machine, surplus food in the hotel kitchen that is untouched for example during Ramadan, will be put in airtight containers, and heated to 125 C° for 25 minutes and then the food is delivered to the laboratory and it is safe to eat for one year.”

He said this when winding up the debate on the Food Donors Protection Bill 2019, at the Dewan Rakyat here yesterday.

The bill which provides for the protection of food donors from any civil liability was passed, following a third reading in the presence of Dewan Rakyat’s Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

The Food Donation Protection Act 2019, among others, states that food donors will be protected from liability, in the event of personal injury, illness suffered by any person or death of any person who had consumed the donated or distributed food.

However, the protection is not absolute and a donor could still be liable if it could be proven that the occurrence was due to their negligence and willful misconduct.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues today. — Bernama