Govt sets aside RM330m to help micro-entreprenuers

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has set aside RM330 million to help micro-entrepreneurs kick start new businesses or expand their current ones next year.

Entrepreneurial Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said that a total of 22,000 businessmen, 18,000 of whom are new entrepreneurs, will benefit from the programme.

The programme, undertaken by the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional), is in line with the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030.

Redzuan said this was part of the government’s commitment to help micro entrepreneurs, especially those in the B40 category.

He said various initiatives and approaches would be taken to enhance the capabilities and performance of micro entrepreneurs.

“Since it was set up 20 years ago, Tekun Nasional had already provided financing to 438,178 entrepreneurs across Malaysia at a cost of RM5.67 billion,” Redzuan said in his speech at the 20th Tekun Nasional anniversary in Sunway Putra here today.

“Of these, 200,000 entrepreneurs are still actively repaying Tekun financing and doing business in various business sectors,” he added.

“As October 2019, Tekun Nasional has distributed RM346 million to 17,253 entrepreneurs nationwide.”

Over 1,000 local entrepreneurs attended the the Tekun Nasional 20th anniversary celebration today.

Redzuan also presented Tekun awards to 16 successful entrepreneurs based on their business performance which showed excellent improvements.

Each award recipient received certificates, trophies and cash of RM2,000 while the top three entrepreneurs received certificates, trophies and cash of RM5,000, RM4,000 and RM3,000 respectively.