Govt sets up Economic Action Council amid economy slump

PUTRAJAYA: Amidst growing concerns over the slowing down of the global and local economy, the Cabinet has today decided to form an Economic Action Council (EAC) to be headed by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Prime Minister said the council would convene for a meeting every Monday, beginning next week, with any proposals made will also be tabled at the weekly Cabinet meeting for further deliberation and decision.

“This is an immediate action we are taking to show that our country does not delay or hold up (on such an important issue),” he told a press conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting, here, today.

“We have asked all the stakeholders to also provide any views or suggestions, particularly for those most affected, which is the B40 group,” he added.

Muhyiddin said among those who would be included in the EAC are International Trade and Industries Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economic Affairs) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

The premier added that the setting up of the council was particularly important in light of the global Covid-19 outbreak and the drop of the global fuel price, which he said have impacted the country’s economy tremendously.